Gabbard: Religious Institutions Facing Stricter COVID Restrictions Reflects ‘Antagonistic’ View Towards Faith of ‘Many’ in Gov’t

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) praised the Supreme Court’s rulings striking down coronavirus restrictions on religious institutions and stated that religious institutions being treated worse than other institutions demonstrates “the antagonistic nature or attitude that many in our government have towards religious institutions or people of different religions, and it just says either they don’t know about the First Amendment and our freedom of religion, or they don’t value it.”

Gabbard said, “I strongly support the Supreme Court’s rulings to take a stand in support of our First Amendment rights, our freedom of religion for every single American, and I think it’s absolutely outrageous that we’ve seen how houses of worship and religious institutions have been treated worse off than other institutions in our society. They have been treated more harshly and subjected to more strict regulations. And to me, this points to a very serious problem, which is the antagonistic nature or attitude that many in our government have towards religious institutions or people of different religions, and it just says either they don’t know about the First Amendment and our freedom of religion, or they don’t value it. Either way, it has to stop.”

