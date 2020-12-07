Atlanta Mayor Bottoms: ‘Anyone Who Doesn’t Condemn’ Trump’s Election Fraud Claims ‘Is Not Fit to Lead’

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Monday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” that President Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud in the 2020 presidential race were shameful.

Bottoms asserted any leader who is not condemning the president for “what he is doing is not fit to lead.”

On Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s (R-GA) debate performance, Bottoms said, “Kelly Loeffler is a smart woman, so it should have been very simple for her to say that Joe Biden has won. Look, when you run for office, you win some, and you lose some. Trump lost it in Georgia, and the inability of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue to acknowledge Joe Biden as the winner in this state is very disappointing, and it is not what leadership is all about.”

She continued, “The people in Georgia have spoken. And it’s one thing for Donald Trump to behave the way that he does. He is who he is. I don’t expect any more from him. But for the rest of the Republican Party, especially our Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, I would expect so much more. When you are looking at officials have to have increased security because of death threats, it really goes against everything that our democracy is supposed to stand for.”

She concluded, “I know that this is tough for elected officials across this state. These are men and women who were elected to do a job. And then when I think about our election workers, many of them hourly employees who are facing death threats, simply because they go to work every day, Donald Trump should be ashamed of himself. And anyone, anyone who doesn’t condemn what he is doing is not fit to lead.”

