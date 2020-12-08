McCarthy: Swalwell ‘Should Be Removed from Congress,’ When Did Pelosi, Schiff Know about China Spy Issue?

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) stated that Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) should be removed from the House Intelligence Committee and Congress and wondered if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) knew about Swalwell being targeted by a suspected Chinese spy.

McCarthy said that members of the Intelligence Committee “are only selected for the Intel. Committee by the leaders of their party, meaning Nancy Pelosi. Nancy Pelosi is one of the Gang of Eight, along with myself. Did Nancy Pelosi know this had transpired when she put him on the committee? We have our Sen., Dianne Feinstein, for two decades, the personal assistant, that hear all the private phone calls in the car and others, a Chinese spy. Why did the Democrats pull out of the bipartisan China task force I had set up? Why did Speaker Pelosi pull out of that? Why have they denied certain bills that would hold China accountable, that have passed the Senate, not come to the floor? Why do they focus on Silicon Valley members of Congress? Why is he still on the Intel. Committee? Why is he still a member of Congress? Did Adam Schiff know, as chairman of that committee, that he had this problem?”

McCarthy added, “Not only should he be removed from the Intel [Committee]. He should be removed from Congress, as well.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett