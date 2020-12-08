Ventura County Sheriff: ‘Consistent Inconsistency’ in California Health Orders

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub stated that there is “a consistent inconsistency” in California’s health orders.

Ayub said, “[T]here’s a consistent inconsistency in the issuance of these orders. The requirements have changed over and over again. Businesses, community members have made great strides to adjust and adapt, and as they do so, they change again, and there’s a building and growing sense of frustration in the community.”

He also criticized the “one-size-fits-all approach to dealing with what is an incredibly diverse state. We have massive counties, and all the way down to extremely rural, virtually unpopulated counties, and yet they are largely treated the same. And we think, in Ventura County, we understand our community, we know what the citizens need and are interested in, and we best can deliver those services.”

Ayub also discussed enforcing the orders and stated, “So, the tool that is the enforcement mechanism of the health orders is something we don’t want to use. We encourage compliance. We educate people on these ever-changing health orders. I don’t want to paint my agency into the corner of saying we will never do enforcement. There may be a scenario that’s unforeseen at this time that that is a good tool to use and everyone would be in agreement.”

