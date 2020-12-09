HHS Sec. Azar Vows ‘Full Cooperative Professional Transition’ — ‘We Are About Ensuring the Health and Well-Being of the American People’

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Wednesday vowed to work smoothly and professionally with the Joe Biden transition team as the nation continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden recently unveiled Xavier Becerra as his pick for HHS secretary should he win the presidency.

CNN “New Day” host Alisyn Camerota asked Azar if he intends to meet with Becerra.

Azar said he would let the Senate confirmation processes play out, but he intends to work with Becerra to ensure a “smooth” and “professional” transition. He emphasized the importance of the “health and well-being of the American people.”

“[W]e will ensure a full cooperative professional transition. I have already met with the Biden transition team. We want to make sure they get everything that they need. And, of course, I will be in touch with him as is appropriate. One has to be respectful of the Senate confirmation processes, but I will be in touch. I want to ensure that any transition is as smooth, as professional as possible because, you know, we are about ensuring the health and well-being of the American people. And that’s what matters to me.”

“I’m going to do anything I need to do to make sure no balls are dropped in terms of protecting the American people,” he concluded.

