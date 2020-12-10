Sen.-Elect Hagerty: ‘Trust-Fund Socialist’ Jon Ossoff Will Not Hold China Accountable for Coronavirus

During an interview on Mobile, AL radio FM Talk 106.5, Sen.-elect Bill Hagerty (R-TN) warned that if elected to the U.S. Senate, Democrat hopeful Jon Ossoff would not hold China accountable for being the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While China’s role in the coronavirus’ spread throughout the globe has moved off the front pages, Hagerty said the pandemic remains on his mind. He tied it to the upcoming U.S. Senate contests between Ossoff and Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) and the other between Democratic nominee Raphael Warnock and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), both of which will be held on January 5.

“I think of it every day when I drop my kids off at school,” he said. “I see them all walking up the stairs with masks over their face. We can thank Communist China for that. It’s their cover-up that created this pandemic and has led to massive loss of life and tremendous economic damage. We cannot let up one bit, and that’s why this race in Georgia is so critical. I traveled with President Trump down to Georgia on Saturday. We had a great event there in Valdosta. I was with David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler there. Great energy there. There is a lot of momentum. We have got to hold the Senate.”

“And if you look at particularly David Perdue’s race against Jon Ossoff, I’m really concerned, particularly when it comes to China because you’ve got a guy in Jon Ossoff that did work for a news agency that is owned by the Communist Chinese regime. He didn’t disclose it before his primary. He tried to cover it up. Days after his primary, he made an amendment to his return, letting it be known then. He tried to cover it up. I think someone like that is not going to hold China accountable. I know David Perdue will.”

Hagerty also noted the possible impulses of an Ossoff, who he said would be more China-like in an approach to government than Perdue.

“[Y]ou’ve got a trust-fund socialist like Ossoff,” Hagerty added. “He’s going to be attracted in a direction like that. You’ve got a radical liberal like Raphael Warnock. I am very concerned about him, too. But Ossoff — there couldn’t be a greater contrast between Jon Ossoff and David Perdue. You’ve got David Perdue — a solid businessman, a serious businessman, who understands the risks China poses to us and will stand strong against China at every turn.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor