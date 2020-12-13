Texas AG Paxton: Trump Legal Team Will Take Our Arguments ‘State by State’

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) said on Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that President Donald Trump’s legal team would go “state by state” with the arguments he laid out in his lawsuit rejected by the Supreme Court seeking to overturn the election results in four swing states.

Bartiromo asked, “So you feel that your constituents were, in fact, harmed. AG, do you have a Plan B? What’s next in terms of the Trump legal challenge to all of this? We still know that more than 70% of Trump supporters or voters, and I think it’s almost 30% of all voters think that the election was fraudulent.”

Paxton said, “Well, I can understand their feelings because there was certainly lots of examples of fraud. As I said, we can’t even —the genie is out of the bottle —we can’t go back and verify whether there was actual fraud in a high percentage of these votes. So Going forward, I think the Trump campaign is taking our arguments that we tried to get in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. They are now going to take those, I think, state by state. Because I think they are legitimately good constitutional arguments that don’t depend on actually proving every little instance of fraud.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN