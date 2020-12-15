GOP Rep. Carter on Pfizer Vaccine: ‘I Am Convinced It’s Going to Be a Safe and Effective Vaccine’

In a Tuesday appearance on FNC’s “Fox & Friends First,” Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) thrust his support behind the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine after it was shipped out across the nation to hospitals in recent days, calling it “good news.”

Carter, a pharmacist prior to entering Congress, took part in Pfizer’s trial. He said he believes during the trial he got the vaccine and is “convinced it’s going to be a safe and effective vaccine.”

“I am convinced it is a safe and effective vaccine. There’s no question about this,” Carter emphasized. “Look, vaccines are the single most life-saving innovation ever in the history of medicine. They have saved more lives than anything else we ever had in medicine. That is why this is such good news. And my personal experience has been good.”

“Of course, this is a double-blind study. You don’t know whether you’re getting the placebo or whether you’re getting the actual vaccine,” he added. “I tend to believe I got the actual vaccine simply because after the booster shot I did have mild symptoms that you would normally experience with a vaccine. I don’t know it for certain, but I do think I got the vaccine.”

