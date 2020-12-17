Sen. Angus King on GOP Fighting Election Results: ‘A Frontal Assault on Democracy’

Thursday on CNN’s “New Day,” Sen. Angus King (I-ME) issues a warning about Republicans continuing to contest the 2020 presidential election results over claims of voter fraud.

King said it was “ridiculous” of Sen.-elect Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) to say the election results would get corrected. He added that the GOP not accepting the results is “dangerous” and “a frontal assault on our Democracy.”

“I mean, what’s the basis of saying that?” King said in reacting to Tuberville. “It’s possible because Joe Biden got more votes — 7 million more votes nationwide. … And they’ve recounted in Georgia, they recounted three times. They’ve recounted Democratic counties in Michigan; they keep coming up with the same margin. In fact, in a couple of cases, Joe Biden’s margin went up. I mean, this is really dangerous stuff, John. That’s the problem.”

He continued, “Our system, which we take for granted, rests on trust, and when you undermine people’s trust in elections, and you say, ‘OK, the winner won, my guy, lost. We move on. We fight the battle another year or two years or four years.’ When that doesn’t happen, the whole system starts to break down. This is a frontal assault on democracy.”

