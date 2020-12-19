Pompeo: ‘We Can Say Pretty Clearly That It Was the Russians’ Who Engaged in Cyberattack

On Friday’s “Mark Levin Show,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo commented on the cyberattack on the federal government and said that “we can say pretty clearly that it was the Russians that engaged in this activity.”

Pompeo said, “[S]uffice it to say, there was a significant effort to use a piece of third-party software to essentially embed code inside of U.S. government systems, and now it appears systems of private companies and companies and governments across the world as well. This was a very significant effort, and I think it’s the case that now we can say pretty clearly that it was the Russians that engaged in this activity.”

(h/t Fox News)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett