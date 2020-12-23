GOP Rep. Reed: GOP Will Argue Unemployment Benefit Doesn’t Need to Be as High if Direct Payments Increase

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” Problem Solvers Caucus Co-Chair Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY) stated that the deal on the coronavirus relief bill should be kept together and increased direct payments “should be a separate issue.” Because if direct payments increase to $2,000, Republicans will argue that there doesn’t need to be $300 in extra unemployment benefits.

Reed said, “I think there’s going to be an exchange tomorrow on the unanimous consent to try to raise the cash, the $2,000. … When you talk about direct payments, then you’re going to have to have a conversation about unemployment benefits going up $300 per person. Because if they’re getting $2,000 direct payments on top of the $300, then people, rightfully, on our side would be arguing, well then the unemployment benefit doesn’t have to be as high at $300 increased a week. And that’s why this deal needs to stay together. Because this is months of negotiation, and we have found the sweet spot. We found where common ground can be reached, and that is why we should move forward with it. If we want to have a conversation about increased checks, that really should be a separate issue.”

