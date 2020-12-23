Kamala Harris: ‘Democrats Certainly Wanted to Get More Relief than the $600’

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said Wednesday at an event for Toys for Tots at a Washington, D.C. fire station, which was carried on CSPAN, that Democrats agree with President Donald Trump’s suggestion lawmakers should increase the bill’s $600 stimulus checks to $2,000 per person.

Harris said, “Well, listen — I mean, I think that there’s no — you know, I think that we definitely need to get relief and, I mean, the challenge was, as even the Speaker said, they didn’t get any feedback from the President. I know that Democrats certainly wanted to get more relief than the $600. ”

She added, “People are hurting right now, they’re hurting. And we need to get the relief to them immediately, and the one thing he should not be doing is, after the work went into the bill, holding up when by the end of the month people are going to — their benefits are going to end.”

