Dem Rep. Ruiz: Trump Pardons ‘Corruption to the First Degree’

Representative Raul Ruiz (D-MD) reacted Thursday to President Donald Trump’s second round of pardons. Some of the recent pardons include long-time Trump allies Roger Stone and Paul Manafort and the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner’s father, Charles Kushner.

CNN “New Day” host John Berman joined many on the left and in the media by criticizing Trump’s pardons. He noted that Stone and Manafort “refused to cooperate with the special counsel’s investigation into Russian connections with the Trump campaign.”

Ruiz argued “autocrat” Trump’s decision to pardon some of his allies is “corruption to the first degree.” He also suggested the president is “building a loyalist base” and signaling to people that he will protect them.

“It’s corruption to the first degree,” Ruiz declared. “I mean, he’s really building a loyalist base. He’s sending his signal as an autocrat to people that if they follow him blindly that he will protect them as long as he’s in power.

In Trump’s first round of pardons, he pardoned his former campaign adviser, George Papadopoulos, who had been charged with making false statements during FBI special counsel Robert Muller’s investigation into accusations that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.

