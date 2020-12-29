FNC’s Stephen Hayes: Trump Is Having a Temper Tantrum While Trying to Steal an Election

Fox News contributor Stephen Hayes said Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Special Report” that President Donald Trump’s demands on the coronavirus stimulus were a “temper tantrum from the president who’s trying to steal an election.”

During a panel discussion on increasing the amount of COVID relief checks to $2000, Hayes said, “This is much more about Republicans having to respond to a temper tantrum from the president who’s trying to steal an election, basically.”

He added, “If you look at what President Trump is saying, this is about Donald Trump, it’s not about the future of the country. It’s not about the future of the Republican party. It’s not even really about COVID relief. If relief were so urgent, one suspects that the president would’ve made this happen months and months ago.”

