GA Gov. Kemp: ‘There Is Going to Be Transparency in the Runoff Election’

Tuesday on FNC’s “The Story,” Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) pledged “transparency” in next week’s Georgia senatorial elections between Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and Raphael Warnock, and Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) and Jon Ossoff.

“I certainly believe there is going to be transparency in the runoff election,” he said. “There is a lot of people that have volunteered. We’ve encouraged folks to do that. The party is engaged. I think with the focus that we’ve had in Georgia, that’s absolutely going to be the case. But the fact of the matter is, Shannon, we’ve had over 2 million people that have already voted in this election during the early voting period, so my message to people is the same one the president had when he was here the other day as people need to get out and vote for David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler to stop socialism, stop handing the keys to Pelosi, Schumer, Bernie, AOC, and the others. I mean, we are literally the red wall here in Georgia, so we got to have high turnout, and I believe people will do that.”

Kemp did not react to federal judge Leslie Abrams Gardner, sister of his 2018 Democrat gubernatorial opponent Stacey Abrams, objecting to about 4,000 voters being taken off voter rolls.

“I know she ruled in some cases on our election in 2018, so that’s par for the course,” Kemp added. “I haven’t had time to see that lawsuit result or the ruling that she had today. We’ve been dealing with temporary hospital facility this afternoon when people started texting me that, so I haven’t been able to review that, but, you know, I will just wait to reserve judgment on that until I know a little more.”

