FNC’s Baier to Sen. Hawley: ‘By the Constitution, Congress Does Not Have the Right to Overturn the Certification’

On Monday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Special Report,” anchor Bret Baier had pointed questions for Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) over his and other Republicans’ plans to object to the Electoral College certification on January 6.

Baier asked, “We’ve seen courts across the country deal not only with the standing of different cases but also the evidence, some Trump judges. I want to pin you down on what you are trying to do. Are you trying to say that as of January 20, that President Trump will be president?”

Hawley said, “That depends on what happens on Wednesday. I mean, this is why we have the debate.”

Baier said, “No, it doesn’t. The states by the Constitution say they certify the election. They did certify it. By the Constitution, Congress does not have the right to overturn the certification. At least as most experts read it.”

He continued, “Now all of the states have certified their elections as of December 14. It doesn’t by constitutional ways open a door to Congress to overturn it, does it?”

Hawley said, “It says that we have a vote of certification and that we have the opportunity to debate the results, to certify the results, we count them and then certify. My point is, this is my only opportunity during the process to raise an objection and to be heard.”

Baier asked, “Don’t you have a responsibility to your constituents to tell them that it’s not going to be President Trump as of January 21 as well?”

Hawley said, “I’m trying to do something more than just that. This is about the integrity of the election.”

