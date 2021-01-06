FNC’s Wallace: ‘Kind of Sad’ Republicans Refusing to Accept Biden Win — We Have Never Seen Anything Like This

Fox News host Chris Wallace said on Wednesday’s broadcast of “America’s Newsroom” that Republican lawmakers who vote to object to the results of the 2020 election are “sad.”

Wallace said, “I think that the point that needs to be made is how extraordinary this is. We have never seen what we’re going to see today. People point back to 2005 when George W. Bush beat John Kerry, and a congresswoman from Ohio and Sen. Barbara Boxer of California both objected, and both sides went into their separate chambers to debate for two hours about the vote in Ohio. Which was very close and what pushed Bush over the top. The difference is that John Kerry, the failing candidate then, had already conceded, and, in fact, he was very much discouraging and disavowing Barbara Boxer’s effort to hold this objection. And in fact, when it got to the Senate, she lost by a vote of 74 to 1.”

He continued, “Now you’ve got maybe 100 Republican congressmen, more than a dozen Republican senators. You’ve got the sitting Republican president who’s going to be making a speech in a few minutes saying the election was stolen from him. We have never, ever seen anything like this.”

He added, “I think it’s worth pointing out, this is usually the day when people behave in our democracy —behave well. I mean, in 1961, Richard Nixon was the failing candidate and the sitting vice president, and he had to preside over his defeat in the House of Representatives, and he did it graciously. In 2001 when Al Gore lost to George W. Bush by 500 votes in Florida, he shut down some objections from members of the House.”

He concluded, “Usually this is the point when everybody comes together. Losing hurts, but they sit there and say for the greater good country, and in keeping with our democracy and our Constitution, we’re going to recognize that the person who got the most electoral votes won the election. And the fact that that’s not going to happen today is kind of sad.”

