Sen. Whitehouse: We Need ‘Special Committee’ to Investigate Trump-Era Corruption

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) said Wednesday on MSNBC that Democrats in Congress should set up a “special committee” to investigate the era of President Donald Trump.

Anchor Chuck Todd said, “President Obama, when he came in, decided to move on from the Bush/Cheney era on the Iraq war, things like that. And you said you acknowledged that. You don’t want to see that happen this time. Explain.”

Whitehouse said, “Well, there are several areas where I think it’s absolutely vital that we understand what took place. You can’t effect a cure if you don’t have a proper diagnosis.”

He added, “There is just going to be an enormous amount of corruption that comes out of all of these Trump agencies that we’re all going to see. And it’s going to be Congress’ job to investigate that. And I think that the best way to do that is to have a special committee set up to look specifically at that so that all of our working committees can go on with the Biden agenda. And when somebody comes in with a complaint or a concern, we know where it goes, and where the corruption was fairly major and maybe jumped across committee or agency boundaries, you can follow it. Because you’re not trapped in individual committees.”

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN