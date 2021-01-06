Sharpton Congratulates Warnock After Victory: ‘You Have Always Been a Healing Person’

Wednesday, MSNBC host Al Sharpton congratulated Raphael Warnock for his Senate runoff win over incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA).

Sharpton, during “Morning Joe,” praised Warnock, telling him he has “always been a healing person.”

“First of all, congratulations, reverend. I can attest to the fact that you have always been a healing person,” Sharpton told Warnock. “I talk to you all the time about the picture where you and I were at your church with Dr. King’s sister the night Obama won and we had that picture where you allowed National Action Network to have that rally that night.”

He continued, “But I wanted to ask you about legislation. One of the things that has been an issue in Georgia and that you and Ossoff have, in the spirit of Rabbi Heschel and Dr. King, worked together on is voting suppression. And there is the John Lewis voting bill that is pending in the Senate. Tell us about you wanting to push that bill, you being John Lewis’ pastor and, in many ways, saw your race as a tribute to John Lewis and this legislative initiative to protect people’s right to vote, something John Lewis gave his life for.”

