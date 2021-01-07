John Kelly: I Would Vote to Remove Trump Under 25th Amendment

Former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said Thursday on CNN’s “The Lead” that the 25th Amendment should be invoked to remove President Donald Trump from office and he would vote to do so.

Kelly said, “I don’t think it will happen. But I think the Cabinet should meet and discuss this. Because the behavior yesterday, and in the weeks and months before that has just been outrageous from the president. And what happened on Capitol Hill yesterday is a direct result of his poisoning the minds of people with the lies and the frauds.”

Anchor Jake Tapper then asked, “If you were in the Cabinet right now, would you vote to remove him from office?”

Kelly answered, “Yes, I would.”

