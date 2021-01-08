McClintock: Trump ‘Betrayed’ Trust of Supporters, His Rhetoric Was ‘Irresponsible’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) stated that President Donald Trump’s rhetoric on Wednesday was “utterly irresponsible,” and that while he didn’t tell people to break into the Capitol, he “betrayed” the trust of his supporters.

McClintock dismissed the idea of invoking the 25th Amendment against Trump, stating, “The 25th Amendment is specifically to address physical incapacity of a president. It has nothing to do with bad conduct, which the president is guilty of.”

He further stated that the riots at the Capitol were “the conservative movement, unfortunately, treating the left as their teachers. The moment we allow the left to become our teachers, we lose our country.” And that the riots over the summer “normalized violence in pursuit of political objectives, and that’s simply spreading.”

McClintock later added, “Well, the people that broke into the Capitol were terrorists, but the vast majority of folks that voted for Donald Trump and placed their trust in him, he betrayed their trust. But they’re sincere people concerned about the future of their country and the future of their families.”

He further said, “The president was utterly irresponsible, I think, in the words that he used. But he did not tell them to break into the Capitol and stop the Congress. That was on them.” And that he doesn’t think such irresponsibility rises to an impeachable offense.

