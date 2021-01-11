Schiff: We Should Move to Impeach Trump ‘as Soon as Possible’ — ‘This Man Is a Danger’

Monday on CBS’s “This Morning,” House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) emphasized the need to impeach President Donald Trump “as soon as possible” if he does not resign or the 25th Amendment is not invoked.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has announced the House of Representatives will move to impeach Trump over the recent riot at the U.S. Capitol by a group of the president’s supporters if Vice President Mike Pence and Trump’s cabinet do not activate the 25th Amendment.

Schiff said in the interview that the House is pushing to impeach Trump because he “is a danger.” He added if the Senate fails to impeach the president, then whatever Trump does before his final day in office would be “on them.”

“I don’t know where the votes are in the Senate, but I do know where the votes are in the House. And in the House, we feel that this man is a danger every day he remains in office and that we need to do our constitutional responsibility to protect the country. And that means if the president doesn’t resign as he should, that’s the best thing for the country, but then this president has rarely done what’s best for the country. And if the vice president doesn’t do his job and invoke the 25th Amendment, then we’re going to have to do ours and impeach him. And I think we should move to the case and convict him and remove him from office as soon as possible.”

“My feeling is if we impeach him this week that it should be immediately transmitted to the Senate, and we should try the case as soon as possible. Mitch McConnell has demonstrated when it comes to jamming Supreme Court justices through the Congress. He can move with great alacrity when he wants to. And if he chooses not to, if he chooses to delay, or if some of those that were supporting this challenge to the electors, this baseless challenge, object to moving forward, then it’s on them what this president may do between now and Inauguration Day, but I don’t want that on my conscience.”

