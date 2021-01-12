Rick Scott: Trump ‘Should Have Responded Faster’ to Riot

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” NRSC Chair Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said that President Donald Trump should and could have had a faster response to the riot that took place at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Scott said, “I do believe the president could have responded faster. But I think it’s irresponsible for people on the left to say that the president told people to break into the Capitol, which he did not.”

Scott added, “He should have responded faster, alright, when he knew what happened at the Capitol.”

