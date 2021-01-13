Kinzinger: ‘Was Not a Hard Decision’ to Impeach, We Didn’t Need to Look for Evidence, ‘It Was Brought Right to Us’

On Wednesday’s “PBS NewsHour,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) stated that voting to impeach President Donald Trump wasn’t a difficult decision for him to make, and that “the evidence was not something we had to go discover. It was brought right to us on the 6th.”

Kinzinger said, “Truthfully, it was not a hard decision. I mean, it was hard to go through with it. Because, bottom line is, you’re impeaching a president a second time. It’s never something that should be easily done. But I think the evidence was not something we had to go discover. It was brought right to us on the 6th.”

