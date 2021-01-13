VIDEO: Truck Overturns on Wisconsin Highway

A truck overturned on a Wisconsin highway and slid across the road after slamming into an overpass, according to a video.

The video showed the large truck smash straight into the overpass while the driver filming the incident with his dashcam could be overheard saying, “Oh shit.”

The accident occurred when the large truck, which had raised its bed, collided with a ramp on I-94 on Monday, causing the truck to turn over and spin three times, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported Tuesday.

Milwaukee photographer Aaron Hamm caught the dramatic video footage on his dashcam.

“I drive a lot for work, and I have my phone in a GPS mount, so I just had to adjust it and hit record. There wasn’t much else I could do,” Hamm said.

When the accident took place, Hamm parked behind the overturned truck and checked on the driver.

“I genuinely was scared walking up to it. I didn’t know what I would see,” Hamm said.

The driver made it out of the crash mostly unharmed.

“I’m grateful everything was OK,” Hamm said. “It looked pretty crazy, but in the end it held me up for maybe five minutes.”

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there were no injuries reported and closed the eastbound freeway until 2;30 p.m. Monday.

This was not the only time a truck rammed into a bridge on Milwaukee’s freeways this week.

On Tuesday, a semitrailer carrying a Kohler generator crashed into an overpass on I-43 eastbound and I-94 northbound, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

Expect delays and lane closures on northbound I-43 at Lincoln Ave. due to a semi flatbed with an oversized load stuck underneath the bridge. Choose an alternate route. Slow down or move over for first responders. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MCSOSheriff) January 12, 2021

Update: Full freeway closure in the Mitchell Interchange northbound I-94 and eastbound I-43 to allow a semi flatbed to be removed. Expect delays or choose alternate routes. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MCSOSheriff) January 12, 2021

The interstate reopened four hours after the 2 p.m. crash, and no one was injured, according to the sheriff’s office.