Graham: ‘Should We Impeach Barack Obama Because for 24 hours, He Never Lifted a Finger to Help Those People Under Siege in Benghazi?’

Wednesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) questioned the merits of an impeachment effort underway initiated by House Democrats.

Graham argued against impeaching a president that has already left office and mentioned the possibility of impeaching former President Barack Obama for the lack of effort during the attack on a U.S. consulate in Benghazi in 2012.

“We’ll play this out,” he explained. “We impeach the president today without any evidence. It’s just sheer hatred. If this becomes the norm, be careful what you wish for today. Under this theory, the radical left — if you can impeach a president after they’re out of office, why don’t we impeach George Washington? He owned slaves. Where does this stop? So, to my Republican colleagues, let’s stand firm for the idea — whether you like Donald Trump or not, he’s not above the law.”

“If he did something wrong, you know, you can face the consequences of the law,” Graham continued. “Impeachment is political. What we’re doing here is we’re impeaching the president without any evidence, without any witnesses, and we’re going to have a trial after they are out of office. How do you survive as a president in the future? This will be an attack on the presidency in perpetuity. Should we impeach Barack Obama because, for 24 hours, he never lifted a finger to help those people under siege in Benghazi? Where does this stop?”

