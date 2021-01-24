Levin: ‘Nothing That Joe Biden Has Done Since His Inauguration Speech Demonstrates Any Form of Unity — It’s Conformity’

Fox News Channel “Life, Liberty & Levin” host Mark Levin on Sunday hit President Joe Biden over executive action he has taken his first week in office.

Levin highlighted how Biden ran on uniting the country. He then noted that Biden’s actions have instead been about “conformity” rather than uniting the country.

“Joe Biden made much of the word unity,” Levin stated. “Nothing that Joe Biden has done since his inauguration speech demonstrates any form of unity. It’s conformity. Conformity. He’s there proudly signing one executive order after another. These executive orders do what? Taxpayer-paid-for abortion on demand, even one minute before birth. The Paris climate accords, which ought to be a treaty, which ties our hands, plus his war on American energy. Who benefits from that? Communist China, of course. So, that does more damage to us than communist Chinese could ever hope to do. Open borders. The Iran deal. The World Health Organization that is controlled by communist Chinese and lied to us and caused us grave damage at the beginning of this virus.”

He continued, “He’s destroyed women’s sports because now boys who are genetically still boys get to participate in women’s sports, so that will affect the girls for a very, very long time in our high schools and colleges and universities. What else? COVID-19. He comes up with a $1.9 trillion package that has almost nothing to do with COVID-19. Massive payoff to the teachers’ unions, to blue state mayors, to blue state governors to help them pay off the debt they acquired long before the virus. And he has no real vaccine distribution plan. He says I want 100 million vaccines given in 100 days. Well, guess what. He took office. We were doing a million each day, which means 100 million in 100 days. His only plan in that regard is to trash Trump, to dumb down all those achievements, and to make some absurd claim that he has done some great job. There’s been no unity. In fact, we have a situation now, and I think we are in a constitutional crisis.”

