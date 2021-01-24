Maxine Waters: Trump Will ‘Take over Legislatures, Little Towns and Cities’ If Not Convicted for Insurrection

Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) warned on MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart” that former President Donald Trump would attempt “to take over legislatures, little towns and cities.”

Therefore, she said he must be convicted in his impeachment trial to “take away his power.”

Waters said, “I do believe he sent all of these domestic terrorists to the Capitol to take over the Capitol, and that includes not only the Proud Boys but the Oath Keepers, the QAnon, and white supremacists. These people have been aligned with him. One of the things I hope that will be looked at as we take this impeachment to the Senate is the fact that in his campaign for re-election, he was paying the very organizers of the insurrection that took place. The names are right there. The amount of money that he paid to them, it is shown in the last report. More of it is going to show up in the next report that they have to do.”

She continued, “I think it is very clear. We cannot afford to allow this president to leave here without being impeached and, you know, absolutely convicted. We cannot allow him to leave and have all of the resources of the taxpayers to have not only money to hire staff, but to hire security, and money to organize with, because he will continue. He now knows, he has a population, he’s going to expand that. He will be attempting to take over legislatures, little towns and cities and he doesn’t give a darn about the Constitution and so our democracy is at stake. We must convict him, and we must take away his power.”

