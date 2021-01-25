Sen. Warner: ‘Evidence Keeps Mounting’ Against Trump — Likely More Coming

Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) said Monday on CNN’s “Situation Room” that evidence “keeps mounting” against former President Donald Trump in the impeachment case.

Warner said, “I think as Mitt Romney said, if the act of inciting an insurrection isn’t an impeachable event, he wasn’t sure what was. Then we have heard since that incident which all of us lived through. I was on the floor of the Senate when the thugs came in. I saw the images flash all around the world, which was, frankly, maybe Donald Trump’s parting gift to Vladimir Putin. Those images probably did more damage to our country than Russia gets out of the SolarWinds hack and, frankly, assistance to all adversaries. Then this new report that just came out about Trump potentially dealing with mid-level folks at DOJ to try to overthrow the results of the election. I’m not sure I’m very good at predicting, but how many more of these efforts will be uncovered between now and February 9.”

He added, “If anyone is trying to approach this in a fair way, I will give Mr. Trump’s lawyers a chance to make a counter case, but I lived through what happened on January 6th, I saw the damage done to the country abroad. It is very plausible to me that Donald Trump interfered or tried to get mid-level Department of Justice officials to overthrow the election. Anyone that is trying to approach this with any kind of open-mindedness, it seemed like the evidence keeps mounting. I really would question whether any of my Republican colleagues would not at least believe that Trump did try to get a mid-level obscure DOJ guy to come up with a theory of trying to overthrow the election. That was just the way that guy operated. How many more of these stories will break before the 9th? I don’t know. I believe in unity, but I also believe there has to be accountability.”

