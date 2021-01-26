Coons on Impeachment: ‘New Evidence’ Every Day Showing Trump ‘Spread Baseless Lies’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) discussed the impeachment of now-former President Donald Trump over the storming of the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

Coons claimed there is “new evidence coming out every day” showing Trump “spread baseless lies” about the 2020 presidential election results and that he tried to “undermine” the process of our democracy. He added that he does not think incitement of insurrection “is a hard case to make.”

“[T]here’s new evidence coming out every day about the things President Trump did to spread baseless lies that he had won an election that he had lost and to try and subvert and undermine the rule of law and the process of our democracy,” Coons outlined. “Reporting just in the last few days that at the last minute a commitment to resign en masse by the whole Department of Justice leadership is the only thing that prevented Trump from firing the acting Attorney General and replacing him with a more pliant DoJ leader who would file baseless lawsuits in the Supreme Court.”

He continued, “But frankly, the only thing that I need to know is that in the midst of an assault on our Capitol, where thousands of armed, angry and rioting supporters of President Trump were beating Capitol Police officers — in one case bludgeoning a Capitol Police officer to death — and breaking into the Capitol and threatening the Congress and trying to stop the certification of an electoral vote, at that moment, President Trump was gleeful and declined requests to dispatch the National Guard and took no action to restrain his supporters and made no effort to check on the safety of his own vice president or the leaders of Congress. That alone to me is evidence enough to convict on the charge that was presented to the Senate yesterday. I look forward to hearing more evidence, but bluntly, I don’t think this is a hard case to make.”

Coons later stressed the importance of impeachment by reasoning that there “has to be accountability.”

