Hirono: We Will ‘Revisit the Filibuster Issue’ if McConnell Is Obstructionist

Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Live” that Senate Democrats would “revisit” the filibuster issue if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) takes an “obstructionist” approach.

Hirono said, “If Mitch McConnell uses the 60-vote requirement to be the kind of obstructionist that he’s been for so many years, then I think we will need to revisit because we are in the middle of a pandemic, we’re in the middle of an economic crisis, and we need to get things done.”

She added, “If Mitch McConnell’s purpose is to make sure that President Biden’s agenda and priorities will go nowhere, then we are going to need to revisit the filibuster issue. He can’t use 60 votes to block every good thing that the Democrats want to bring forward for a vote in the Senate.”

