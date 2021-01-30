Brooks: Biden Is ‘Threatening’ GOP with Reconciliation on COVID Relief

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that because President Joe Biden ran on unity, he has to try to get Republican support for the coronavirus relief bill, but the Biden administration is partially “just threatening Republicans, saying, hey, we’re leaving without you if you’re not on board.”

Brooks said, “There are certainly a lot of Republicans who like a lot of parts of what’s in there. There are probably no Republicans who like the $1.9 trillion price tag. I do think he ran a unity campaign. And I think, if that means anything, he has to give it every single shot. But part of what they’re doing is just threatening Republicans, saying, hey, we’re leaving without you if you’re not on board. So, you work.”

