Whoopi Goldberg: Joe Manchin Criticism of Kamala Harris Sounds ‘Bigoted’ — ‘Really Disrespectful’

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts on Monday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View” that Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) criticism of Vice President Kamala Harris for appearing on a local TV station in West Virginia to gain support for the Biden administration’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package sounded “bigoted.”

Goldberg said, “Vice President Kamala Harris did an interview with the local West Virginia TV station to make the pitch for the new COVID stimulus package, and moderate Democrat Senator Joe Manchin was not happy he didn’t get a heads-up about it. Take a look.”

In an interview that also aired on local West Virginia television, Manchin said, “I saw it. I couldn’t believe it. No one called me. We’re going to try to find a bipartisan pathway for it. I think we need to, but we need to work together. That’s not a way of working together, what was done.”

Goldberg said, “OK, so let me just point this out, Joe, she is the vice president. She does not work for you. She doesn’t need your permission to go do this. When you talk like that, it sounds a little bigoted, like you think you have the right to tell her when she can and cannot come someplace.”

She added, “I think it’s really disrespectful politics myself.”

