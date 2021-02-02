GOP Sen. Rounds: ‘Very Good’ Dialogue with Biden on Coronavirus Relief — ‘There’s Hope’

Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD) on Tuesday discussed conversations the GOP has had with President Joe Biden about coming to an agreement on a coronavirus relief package. As it stands, the two sides have very different proposals.

Rounds told FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that the GOP “had a very good dialogue” with Biden. He added Biden listened, and “there’s hope” an agreement will be made.

“I think Democrats are going to try to keep the heat on Republicans, but most certainly, the president is not going to give up strategic opportunities to put pressure on us,” Rounds outlined. “But in the meantime, I think we had a very good dialogue. I think he clearly understands that there is no such thing as a perfect plan. And he listened to a lot of our concerns. We did not expect, going in, that we would make a deal. That’s not what we went there for. We went there to express our interest in trying to find a path forward that would be good for the country long term and not just simply a matter of Republicans versus Democrats and fighting it out and having changes that would last for a very short period of time. And I think we have a president that understands that. He has got a background with the Senate.”

He continued, “I came away thinking yeah, there is, look, there is hope to try to find something in the future, but it’s not going to be easy. Clearly, there’s folks out there that would love to spend a huge amount of money, and as long as it doesn’t come out of their paycheck, it comes as borrowed money for the next generation. They are not afraid to spend it.”

