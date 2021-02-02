Schiff: National Security Threat if Trump Is Not ‘Disqualified from Running for Office’

House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that it was “a very direct threat to our country’s security” if as a result of a Senate conviction President Donald Trump “is not disqualified from running for office again.”

Discussing the upcoming impeachment trial, Melber said, “Do you think that Donald Trump acted in ways that make it a national security priority to prevent him from ever lawfully being president again, which is one of the remedies if there is a conviction?”

Schiff said, “Absolutely. You know, it was very apparent after the first trial that if he were left in office, that he would seek to cheat again, that he would do great damage to the country. It is equally plain now that if he is not disqualified from running for office again, then we can expect that if he runs in four years, he will put the country through the same hell, through the same lies about the election, through the same false claims of fraud if he loses, through the same incendiary rhetoric and incitement to violence. And that is a very direct threat to our country’s security. Of course, it does immeasurable damage to our reputation abroad and the health of our democracy.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN