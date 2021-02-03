Faulconer: If Private School Teachers, Cops Are Working, Public Schools Should Be Open

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kennedy,” California gubernatorial candidate former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer (R) argued that if public schools in other states and private schools are open, police officers and other public workers are working, then public schools in California should be open.

Faulconer said, “[O]ur California public schools, unlike public schools across this country, have not been safely reopened. Our private schools are open. Kids and teachers are back in-person and learning.”

He added, “When I was mayor, during the beginning part of this pandemic in San Diego, I worked with my police officers’ union, my firefighters’ union, our librarians, our refuse collectors, we got them back to work safely. There’s no reason that California public school teachers are not back in the classroom. The governor hasn’t made it a priority.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett