Blackburn: ‘The Left Is Concerned about COVID in the Classroom’ But Not at the Border

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s News HQ,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) criticized the White House for breaking with the CDC on returning students to in-person learning and said that “it seems that the left is concerned about COVID in the classroom. They are not concerned about COVID at the border crossings.”

Blackburn said, [relevant remarks begin around 1:00] “The White House has one opinion. CDC had already said that children could go back to school, taking the proper mitigation strategies, getting those in place, and that is your PPE, making certain you’re using masks, you have dividers, and every — the teachers are on the list for getting vaccinations. Here’s the deal, it seems that the left is concerned about COVID in the classroom. They are not concerned about COVID at the border crossings.”

