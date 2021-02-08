Biden: Teachers’ Unions ‘Want to Go Back to School’ But Lack ‘Guidance’

During an interview aired on Monday’s “CBS Evening News,” President Joe Biden stated that teachers’ unions “want to go back to school.” But the unions “need some guidance.”

Host Norah O’Donnell asked, “There are teachers’ unions across the country, though, that are resisting efforts to open classrooms. Mike Bloomberg…he has said, it’s time for Joe Biden to stand up to teachers’ unions because kids are the most important things. Is that going to happen?”

Biden responded, “They are. And I have. I’ve met with the teachers’ unions. They want to go back to school. They need some guidance.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett