CNN’s Cuomo to Ted Cruz for Tweeting About ‘Trans-Friend’ Breast Milk During Impeachment: Get Off ‘Trump’s Teat,’ Do Your ‘Damn Job’

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo said Wednesday on his show “Cuomo Prime Time” that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) should not tweet during former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Cuomo said, “So look, here’s what’s clear after today. There can be no good-faith disagreement. The facts all point to Trump and his actions. There can only be bad faith like this. Senator Ted Cruz tweeting during this trial about breast milk. He’s worried about how the term isn’t being accepted anymore, and he says it’s Orwellian.”

He added, “Orwellian? Sir, you are at a trial that you’re not even paying attention to, where you are saying that what happened didn’t really happen because you don’t want to have to deal with the reality. That, my brother, is Orwellian. Breast milk, why is that on your mind? Focus, Ted. If you got off Trump’s teat a little bit, maybe you wouldn’t be thinking about breast milk so much. Do your damn job! If Trump had his way, maybe you, but certainly not all of you, would’ve made it out of there.”

Cruz tweeted:

Orwellian: The words “breast milk” are now forbidden. Because science. https://t.co/TKuRqgUuHd — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 10, 2021

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN