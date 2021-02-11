GOP Sen. Hagerty: Trump Impeachment ‘an Unconstitutional Show Trial’

Wednesday during an appearance on FNC’s “Fox News @ Night,” Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) declared former President Donald Trump’s impeachment an “unconstitutional show trial.”

The Tennessee Republican lawmaker pointed to the circumstances in the country while the impeachment proceedings are underway.

“This is about politics, plain and simple,” he said. “Shannon, what’s happened is the Democrats are chosen to stop the work the United States Senate in the middle of a pandemic, in the middle of a recession at a time that we’re going through a presidential transition. And what they’re doing is they’re putting us through an unconstitutional — in my view, an unconstitutional show trial.”

“You know, the remedy for impeachment is removal from office,” Hagerty added. “President Trump is no longer the president. The Chief Justice isn’t presiding. President Trump is a private citizen. And they are continuing to pursue this. Because really what the aim is, I think, is to humiliate President Trump to discredit his policies and to shame the 74 million people who voted for him into conformity.”

