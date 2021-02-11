Scarborough on Trump: Can’t Think of Other Leaders ‘Outside of Hitler’ Who Turned Their Mob Against Their Own Gov’t

In the wake of House impeachment managers claiming the riot at the U.S. Capitol was incited by former President Donald Trump as an effort to cling to his position of power, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Thursday likened the former president to Adolf Hitler.

According to Scarborough, Trump and Hitler are the only two leaders in history he can think of to turn their mobs or troops “against their own government.”

“Anybody who reads history, you can’t help but look back and ask, well, what leaders have actually turned on their own countries, savage their own countries at the end. And you have to immediately go to the Nero Decree because so few have done it,” Scarborough declared. “But Hitler’s Nero Decree, in March of 1945, where Hitler ordered his generals to turn their guns on Germany out of spite because the Germans had not done as well as he thought they should have done in the war. So, to destroy their own infrastructure, to tear up railroads, to tear up factories, but Donald Trump turned his mob on something far more precious to us at least than railroad tracks or factories. He turned his mob against the seat of government. The first branch. The United States Congress.”

“I don’t know — certainly, there are no parallels in American history,” he continued. “There is no president that has turned his mob against the United States government. Outside of Hitler, I can’t think of too many other leaders throughout history who have actually turned their mobs or turned their troops against their own government when it was obvious they were being removed from power.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent