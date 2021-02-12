Hirono: GOP Senators Could Convict Trump Because He ‘Didn’t Give a Rip’ About Pence’s Safety

Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI) said Friday on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” that Republican senators could have been persuaded during the impeachment trial to vote to convict former President Donald Trump if they were uneasy with the lack of concern Trump showed toward Vice President Mike Pence’s safety during the deadly riot at the Capitol.

Hirono said, “I think if there’s any factor that might turn some Republicans to convicting him — although I’m not holding my breath on that either — is the lack of care that the person showed toward Pence, who by the way he sicked the mob on Pence. The president had to have known this because the whole world was watching what was going on in the Capitol.”

“Those of us who were the senators, we were in a safe place, we were getting texts,” she continued. “I got texts from people in Hawaii who were watching what was going on and texting to make sure I was all right. So, the president had to have known, and he didn’t give a rip about anybody else because it’s always been about him.”

