Brooks: ‘I Was Wrong’ to Say We Should Get Impeachment Done Quickly to Get to COVID Relief

Brooks said, “I was sort of pooh-poohing it. My head was very much in the COVID relief bill. And I was like, let’s get this impeachment out of the way as fast as we can so we can work on what really needs to be worked on. And I think I was wrong about that. I was struck by how moved I was, how freshly angered, how much I learned, how much it really grabbed the nation’s attention.”

