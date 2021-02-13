GOP Rep. Reed: Biden’s DOJ Should Investigate Cuomo

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY) stated that the Biden Justice Department needs to live up to the president’s promise that it will act objectively and investigate New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) handling of nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Reed said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:45] “President Biden, you said you would use your Justice Department in an honorable way, objective way. We’re going to make sure the Justice Department does just that. And we’re going to use those tools of justice to make sure those 15,000 souls that died are going to be heard from and justice will be done.”

