Dick Morris: Dems Trying to Kick Trump ‘on the Way Out’ with ‘Phony Impeachment’

In a Sunday interview with New York City AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” former Bill Clinton adviser Dick Morris criticized the Democrats for their “phony impeachment” of former President Donald Trump. Saturday, the Senate voted to acquit Trump of allegedly inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol the month before.

Morris accused the Democrats of having “blood lust” in their attempt to impeach Trump for a second time. He added that impeachment was an attempt to “kick him on the way out,” given he has been out of office for almost a month and to prevent Trump from running for president again.

“[L]et’s talk about the phony impeachment,” Morris told host John Catsimatidis. “I think it’s really important to understand that what the Democrats were trying to do is not to kick Trump out — because he’s out — but to kick him on the way out and inflict pain and disgrace and shame on him while he was on his way out; for two reasons. … The main one was simple blood lust. Simple anger and vengeance and passion. And the other was to make it illegal for him ever to run for office again — so 323 million people in America can run for president, but Donald Trump can’t. And thank God they failed in both of those.”

