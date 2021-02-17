GOP Rep. Waltz: Under Biden’s School Re-Opening Plan, High Schoolers Are ‘Hosed for the Foreseeable Future’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) criticized President Joe Biden’s school re-opening plan by stating that Biden isn’t pushing for re-opening high schools, and “if you have a 9th grader or a 10th grader, then you’re just hosed for the foreseeable future.”

Waltz said that in Florida “all of the schools, not just K-8, high school included, have been open since August. And we give families the choice, you either go in-person or you do hybrid or if you perhaps have someone that’s compromised at home, then you can do virtual. But we let families make that choice, not Washington D.C. or not some school administrator and not — and certainly not the teachers’ unions. And the other thing Brian, so, if you’re 15 and you’re in 9th grade, then you’re going to be sitting at home virtually forever?”

He added that “in Biden’s world, if you have a 9th grader or a 10th grader, then you’re just hosed for the foreseeable future.”

