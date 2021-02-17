Harris on Coronavirus Vaccine: ‘We Need to Get It in the Arms of All Americans’

During Wednesday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Today,” Vice President Kamala Harris discussed the Biden administration’s efforts to get people vaccinated for COVID-19.

Harris emphasized the importance of getting “all Americans” vaccinated for the virus. She also shared the administration expects to have enough supply to complete that “by the end of July.”

“First of all, we have a vaccine now, and that is great, but we need to get it in the arms of all Americans. And as the president said last night, we expect that that will be done, in terms of having the available supply, by the end of July. And so we are very excited about that. And we’re excited about what we’ve been rolling out. You’re right, we’re four weeks in as an administration, but we have, during these four weeks, done a lot that is about a national protocol for getting the vaccines to folks, supporting the states who needed that kind of coordination and support.”

She continued, “We have a whole program that … we’ve rolled out, getting 1 million vaccines to pharmacies. We are getting vaccines to community health centers, very important, to supplement what the states are doing. We want to make sure we get it directly into communities. And then 13.5 million a week going out — and as quickly as we’re producing it, we’re getting it out. And we just want to say to everybody — just please get vaccinated.”

Harris went on to urge Americans to continue wearing masks, washing hands and practicing social distancing.

