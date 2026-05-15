Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) commuted the sentence of Tina Peters, a former clerk for the state’s Mesa County, after she was sentenced to serve nine years in prison in October 2024 for allowing an outsider to have access to the election system.

While Polis explained that he felt Peters had been “given an usually harsh sentence,” he clarified that she had broken the law, the New York Times reported. The governor shared that Peters will be released from prison on parole at the beginning of June.

“She committed a crime; she deserves to be a convicted felon,” Polis told reporters.

Prior to Polis’s decision, he shared that he would need to “see an expression of remorse from Ms. Peters.” The governor recently shared that Peters had expressed remorse for her action of allowing “an outsider to gain access to voting machines under her control.”

Breitbart News’s Paul Bois reported in October 2024 that months before being sentenced, a jury had found Peters “guilty for giving an associate’s security badge to a man affiliated with MyPillow CEO and founder Mike Lindell”:

In August of this year, a jury found Peters guilty for giving an associate’s security badge to a man affiliated with MyPillow CEO and founder Mike Lindell, granting them access to the Mesa County election system. Lindell has promoted unfounded conspiracy theories related to the 2020 election, claiming it had been stolen and that voting machines were manipulated to sink the reelection of former President Donald Trump.

The former clerk was convicted of three counts for having attempted “to influence a public servant, one count of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty and failing to comply with the secretary of state.”

President Donald Trump has advocated for Peters’ release on several occasions, casting blame on Polis and “A CORRUPT POLITICAL MACHINE” for Peters’ nine-year sentence

“FREE TINA PETERS, A 73-YEAR-OLD WOMAN, WITH CANCER, GIVEN A NINE YEAR DEATH SENTENCE IN A COLORADO PRISON BY A DEMOCRAT GOVERNOR, JARED POLIS, AND A CORRUT POLITICAL MACHINE, FOR EXPOSING FRAUD BY THE DEMOCRATS DURING THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION. AGAIN, FREE TINA!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on March 18.

In a Truth Social post on March 20, Trump also criticized Colorado, Polis, and “a pathetic RINO District Attorney” for having given Peters a nine-year prison sentence for going “after the Democrats for cheating in the 2020 Presidential Election.”

“So, she went after them for cheating, and these SLEAZEBAGS put her in jail,” Trump continued. “FREE TINA!”

In a Truth Social post on Friday, Trump again called for Peters to be freed.