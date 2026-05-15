The wife of New York City (NYC) Mayor Zohran Mamdani reportedly has anti-Israel songs on her Spotify “about greedy Jews,” according to The Free Press.

Mamdani’s wife, Rama Duwaji, 28, reportedly has “two playlists” on her Spotify account with anti-Israel songs entitled, “Intifada” and “Ana Bakrah Israel,” the outlet reported. “Ana Bakrah Israel” is reported as meaning, “I Hate Israel.” Other songs on Duwaji’s playlists are reported as featuring lyrics such as, “Free Palestine bitch, Israel gon’ die bitch.”

Since the outlet’s discovery of Duwaji’s Spotify account, the account has been reported as being private.

“Tuesday: ask Mamdani’s comms team—why does Rama Duwaji appear to have a Spotify account with songs about greedy Jews and how ‘Israel gon’ die bitch’? Any comment?” Olivia Reingold, a reporter with the outlet wrote in a post on X. “Wednesday: the account is totally shut down, made private.”

One of the playlists contains the songs, “Intifada” and “Ana Bakrah Israel,” while another playlist, entitled “p2p Palestine 2 Pree—DC protest trip” contained a song called “FREE PALESTINE”:

The first playlist, titled “hungry by sexy for palestine,” features songs like “Amrikka,” “Intifada,” and one called “Ana Bakrah Israel,” which translates into “I Hate Israel.” Another number titled “Rajaoui Filistini,” a 2019 song popularized by Moroccan soccer fans that has boomed in popularity the last few years, asks for God’s protection “from the darkness of betrayal/oppresison, and from the Jews who are greedy for you.” The second playlist, called “p2p Palestine 2 Pree—DC protest trip,” appears to have been created as a soundtrack for the January 13, 2024, March on Washington for Gaza. One song, added on the day of the protest, is titled “FREE PALESTINE.” It is a short song that manages to pack multiple blood libels and death wishes to Israel in less than three minutes. The most repeated line is “Fuck Israel, Israel is a bitch.” Other lyrics include: Free Palestine bitch, Israel gon’ die bitch Nigga, it’s they land, why you out here tryna rob it Bullshit prophets, y’all just want the profit

The mayor’s wife’s Spotify account also reportedly contains an anti-police playlist entitled, “ACAB” which refers to “All Cops Are Bastards,” according to the outlet.