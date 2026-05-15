Trump: ‘We Allowed’ China to Get Tankers with Iranian Oil Out

During an interview aired on Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” President Donald Trump said that the United States allowed China to get tankers filled with Iranian oil out.

Host Bret Baier said, “China got three tankers out this week, filled with Iranian oil.”

Trump responded, “Because we allowed that to happen.”

Baier then asked, “You did?”

Trump answered, “We allowed that to happen.”

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